iPhone Home Screen to offer more app placement freedom with iOS 18

With iOS 18, Apple might finally let iPhone users customize their ‘Home Screen’ grid.

As shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his ‘Power On’ newsletter and confirmed by sources familiar with the matter by MacRumors, Apple will reportedly give users more control over app placement on the home screen grid with iOS 18.

While an aspect of uniformity will still likely be implemented, which would essentially prevent users from placing the apps too close or overlapping one another, the new implementation will allow users to insert blank spaces, rows, and columns, where rows of apps don’t need to be one next to the other.

Apart from the home screen, other upcoming updates that we already know of include RCS messaging support, Apple’s own generative AI, including AI functionality for Siri, and more.

iOS 18 will likely be revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) sometime in June. The operating system will then make its way to devices in September, alongside the release of Apple’s iPhone 16 series.

Source: Bloomberg, MacRumors