Hyundai’s performance-focused Ioniq 5 N starts at $78,199 in Canada

Following the electric vehicle’s (EV) reveal last year, Hyundai has revealed official Canadian pricing for the Ioniq 5 N — and unsurprisingly, the performance EV starts at an expensive $78,199.

The standard AWD Ioniq 5 N features an 84kWh battery that allows for power of up to 21,000RPM and 641 HP (478 KW) when the car’s ‘N Grin Boost’ feature is enabled. This high-performance mode offers a boost in acceleration and power for roughly 10 sections. In total, the Ioniq 5 N is capable of going from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

In an effort to attract car enthusiasts who might not typically consider an electric vehicle, the performance EV features ‘N Active Sound+,’ which simulates the sound of various combustion motors through external speakers. There’s also the driver-selectable N e-shift, which simulates shifting the vehicle manually like a gas-powered vehicle with a manual transmission.

While these turn-your-ev-into-a-gas-car features sound silly, early impressions surrounding them have been pretty positive.

Other features include a dedicated drifting mode aptly named ‘Drift Optimiser,’ which sends all toque to the Ioniq 5 N’s rear wheels, and a subtly redesigned front grill — though I still prefer the more boxy front of the standard Ioniq 5. There’s also a rear wiper, a feature I miss on my standard Ioniq 5 every day, especially in the winter (the 2025 Ioniq 5 includes a rear wiper).

Unlike the standard Ioniq 5, Hyundai is cleary going after the car enthusiast audience with the Ioniq 5 N. While the EV looks cool and makes an effort to include features designed for those who care about performance, it’s still unclear if features like N Active Sound+ are enough to convince car enthusiasts the Ioniq 5 N is worth their time.

Hyundai Canada says the Ioniq 5 N “will be in dealerships across Canada in the coming weeks.”

Image credit: Hyundai

Source: Hyundai Via: The Canadian Techie