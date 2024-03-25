fbpx
1st-Gen iPhone sells for more than $130,000 at auction

A Steve Jobs 8th-grade yearbook also sold for almost $2,000

Dean Daley
Mar 25, 20249:00 PM EDT 0 comments

Apple’s iPhone is pretty expensive, but this one takes the cake.

The latest LCG Spring Premiere Auction recently concluded and saw a factory-sealed iPhone (4GB storage) originally sell for $130,000 USD (roughly $176,627 CAD).

Other items part of the auction included a 1980s Apple briefcase gifted by Steve Jobs that sold for roughly $7,783 CAD (about $10,575 CAD), a factory-sealed first-gen Apple Watch for roughly $2,761 USD (roughly $3,750 CAD), and lastly, Steve Jobs’s 8th-grade yearbook sold for nearly $1,417 USD approximately (roughly $2,000 CAD).

When we first reported on this action in early March, the 1st-Gen iPhone’s cost was only up to $11,000 USD (about $14,847 CAD).

Apple’s smartphone didn’t officially make its way to Canada until the iPhone 3G in 2008.

Image Credit: LCG Auctions

Source: LCG Auctions Via: iPhone in Canada 

