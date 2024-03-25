Elon Musk funds Canadian doctor’s legal battle sparked by COVID-19 tweets

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a Brampton, Ontario-based pediatrics specialist, is facing legal challenges due to her tweets related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2021, Dr. Gill questioned the efficacy of several COVID-19 vaccinations and subsequently received a caution from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) for her public statements (via CP24).

To cover the legal expenses, Gill took the crowdfunding route, aiming to raise $300,000. After raising more than half the desired sum of money, X (formerly Twitter) and Elon Musk stepped in.

X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech.@dockaurG is a practicing physician in Canada, specializing in immunology and pediatrics. Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter (now X) in opposition to the… https://t.co/IujDSeBGBN — News (@XNews) March 24, 2024

According to Kaur, X contacted her directly and confirmed Musk’s decision to cover the remaining legal costs personally. Additionally, she also confirmed Musk committed to assisting her through her appeals of three cautions from the CPSO if needed.

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely,” wrote the @XNews account.

In support of your right to speak https://t.co/qWCOYYALPf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

Gill shared her personal story and information about her ongoing legal struggles in an interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford School of Medicine.

You can check out the full interview below:

Via: CP24 (The Canadian Press)