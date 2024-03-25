fbpx
Business

Elon Musk funds Canadian doctor’s legal battle sparked by COVID-19 tweets

Musk also confirmed that he will help the Canadian doctor with future appeals

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 25, 202410:58 AM EDT 0 comments

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a Brampton, Ontario-based pediatrics specialist, is facing legal challenges due to her tweets related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in 2021, Dr. Gill questioned the efficacy of several COVID-19 vaccinations and subsequently received a caution from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) for her public statements (via CP24).

To cover the legal expenses, Gill took the crowdfunding route, aiming to raise $300,000. After raising more than half the desired sum of money, X (formerly Twitter) and Elon Musk stepped in.

According to Kaur, X contacted her directly and confirmed Musk’s decision to cover the remaining legal costs personally. Additionally, she also confirmed Musk committed to assisting her through her appeals of three cautions from the CPSO if needed.

“Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely,” wrote the @XNews account.

Gill shared her personal story and information about her ongoing legal struggles in an interview with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor at Stanford School of Medicine.

You can check out the full interview below:

Via: CP24 (The Canadian Press)

Related Articles

Business

John Tory will join Rogers board of directors once again

Business

CRTC launches second phase to co-develop Indigenous Broadcasting Policy

News

SIM swap scam leads Freedom customer to lose more than $140,000

Business

Rogers will examine traffic, congestion, at five major Toronto intersections with 5G-powered tech

Comments