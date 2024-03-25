CRTC launches second phase to co-develop Indigenous Broadcasting Policy

Canada’s telecom watchdog has launched a new consultation to gather feedback on providing support to Indigenous broadcasters and content creators, ensuring their voices are available across all platforms.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says the consultation is the second phase to modernize the Indigenous broadcasting policy. The guidelines, introduced in 1990, were last changed 20 years ago.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples are working with the CRTC to develop the policy, and this is the second phase of the co-development process.

As a result of the first phase, the CRTC is also rolling out an Indigenous Relations Team after learning it needs to make hearings more accessible for Indigenous people.

“The team will support Indigenous participation in CRTC proceedings and will ensure the distinct nature and lived experiences of Indigenous peoples are considered across the CRTC’s work,” the commission said in a statement.

Those interested in providing a comment have until July 22nd to do so.

More information on how to participate is available on the CRTC’s website.