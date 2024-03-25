Apple’s wireless in-box iPhone update tech, Presto, hits U.S. stores in April

Previous reports detailed Apple’s work on a system that wirelessly updates new iPhones in retail stores without removing them from the box. We now know the name of the system ahead of the company’s plan to roll it out in stores.

According to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, Apple calls the system ‘Presto.’ It relies on MagSafe and other wireless tech. Gurman also describes the system as looking “a bit like a metal cubby for shoes.”

Presto can power up an iPhone without Apple retail store employees needing to remove it from the box. It downloads and installs new software, then powers the iPhone down again.

The system is intended to make the new iPhone experience more seamless by making sure iPhones are fully up to date before customers open them for the first time, avoiding a potentially unsavory first experience waiting for the phone to update.

Gurman reports that Apple plans to roll out Presto across its U.S. retail stores next month and have it in all U.S. retail stores by early summer. It’s not clear if or when Presto will come to Canada.

Source: Bloomberg Via: MacRumors