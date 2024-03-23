Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and Paramount+ [March 18-24]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon’s Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Apple TV+

Palm Royale [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 20th, 2024 (first three episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Period comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

An outsider aims to secure a place in Palm Beach high society through the town’s most exclusive resort club.

Based on Juliet McDaniel’s novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, Palm Royale was created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) and stars Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Leslie Bibb (The Big Easy) and Ricky Martin (“Livin’ La Vida Loca”).

Stream Palm Royale here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

The Trades [Crave Original]

Crave premiere date: March 22nd, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A pipefitter’s sister dreams of following in her big brother’s footsteps in the trades.

The Trades was created by Ryan J. Lindsay (Dirty Water) and stars Moncton, N.B.’s Robb Wells (Trailer Park Boys), Toronto’s Anastasia Phillips (Moonshine), Patrick McKenna (The Red Green Show) and Pembrooke, Ontario’s Tom Green (The Tom Green Show).

Stream The Trades here.

Saw X

Original theatrical release date: September 29th, 2023

Starz premiere date: March 22nd, 2024

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

John Kramer falls for a scam promising a cure after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, leading him to exact vengeance upon those responsible.

Saw X was directed by Kevin Greutert (Saw VI) and features the returns of Tobin Bell as Kramer and Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, while Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok) joins the cast.

Stream Saw X here. Note that a $5.99/month Starz subscription is required. (You can also watch Saw X and other Starz content on Prime Video.)

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Disney+

X-Men ’97 [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 22nd, 2024 (first two episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Following the loss of Professor X in X-Men: The Animated Series, the X-Men must navigate new challenges with their leader, Magneto.

X-Men ’97 was created by Beau De Mayo (The Witcher) and features many of the original series’ Canadian stars, including Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm) and George Buza (Beast).

Stream X-Mne ’97 here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month for Premium.

Netflix

3 Body Problem [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 21st, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A fateful decision in 1960s China echoes across space and time, leading scientists in the present to grapple with humanity’s greatest threat.

Based on the Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, 3 Body Problem was created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones) and Alexander Woo (The Terror) and stars Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Jess Hong (The Brokenwood Mysteries), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Eiza González (Baby Driver) and John Bradley (Game of Thrones).

Stream 3 Body Problem here.

Shirley [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 22nd, 2024

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Based on true events, this film depicts the 1972 presidential run of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to U.S. Congress.

Shirley was written and directed by John Ridley (12 Years A Slave) and stars Regina King (Watchmen), the late Lance Reddick (The Wire), Terrence Howard (Empire) and Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea).

Stream Shirley here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Prime Video

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 22nd, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi, teen comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Eccentric besties Davey and Jonesie are yanked through the multiverse via their locker.

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker was created by Halifax’s Evany Rosen (New Eden) and stars Barrie, Ontario’s Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows) and Toronto’s Jaelynn Thora Brooks (Heartland).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Toronto.

Road House [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 21st, 2024

Genre: Action

Runtime: 2 hours

A former UFC middleweight fighter sets out to tame a road house in the Florida Keys.

Based on the 1989 film of the same name, Road House was directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Jessica Williams (Shrinking).

Stream Road House here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. It’s important to note that ads have recently been implemented into Prime Video and you’ll have to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them and get access to Dolby Vision and Atmos.

Paramount+

Dream Scenario

Original theatrical release date: November 10th, 2023

Paramount+ Canada premiere date: March 22nd, 2024

Genre: Black comedy, fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

A mild-mannered college professor’s life is upended when he starts appearing in the dreams of others.

Dream Scenario was written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and stars Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Brampton, Ontario’s Michael Cera (Superbad) and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live).

It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Toronto.

Stream Dream Scenario here.

A standard Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month, while a Premium membership is $13.99/month.

Image credit: Marvel Animation

Disclaimer: Davey & Jonesie’s Locker was produced by marblemedia, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.