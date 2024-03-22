This week’s top tech news: More Bell layoffs and the DOJ sues Apple

This week’s Antenna is jam-packed. Check out the top news, like Bell’s latest layoffs and the U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Apple.

If the news is doing it for you this week, we’ve also got tons of hot game reviews and sick deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Check it all out below or subscribe to Antenna to get the week’s top news in your inbox every Friday.

*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*