This week’s top tech news: More Bell layoffs and the DOJ sues Apple

Ubisoft is also trying to get gamers to like AI NPCs 🤖

Jonathan Lamont
Mar 22, 20243:17 PM EDT 0 comments

This week’s Antenna is jam-packed. Check out the top news, like Bell’s latest layoffs and the U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Apple.

 

If the news is doing it for you this week, we've also got tons of hot game reviews and sick deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

 

 

 
 
Happy Friday! We've got a packed edition of Antenna for you this week with tons of news, plus some hot game reviews and tech deals to check out as well.

- Bell laid off more people, this time through virtual meetings where employees weren't allowed to speak.

- The U.S. government sued Apple, alleging the company operates an illegal smartphone monopoly and leverages it to "extract more money" from consumers.

🤖 - Ubisoft really wants people to think its AI NPCs aren't terrible (they are).
 
 
‘Absolutely disgusting:’ Unifor says Bell laid off hundreds of employees through virtual meetings
Unifor says Bell laid off another 400 people through virtual group meetings, where they weren't allowed to unmute to ask questions.

Read more
 
 
U.S. DOJ sues Apple over alleged smartphone monopoly
The DOJ says Apple uses "monopoly power to extract more money from consumers, developers" and more.
Read more
 
Rogers is offering an unadvertised $39/month 60GB Canada-wide plan
The plan is only available through Rogers' call centre or live chat. 
Read more
 
 
 
Former Winnipeg UPS worker allegedly stole, resold, hundreds of Apple products worth $1.3 million
Police allege the stolen funds were used to buy a home worth $630,000.
Ubisoft’s AI NPCs are about as awful as you’d expect
How do you do, fellow human?
Where to stream Quiet on Set Nickelodeon documentary in Canada
The series examines allegations of toxic workplace conditions on productions from Drake & Josh creator Dan Schneider.
 
 
 
 
 
this week in gaming
After 40 hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2, I’ve barely scratched the surface of this fun adventure
 
 
Princess Peach: Showtime! proves that Peach is one of the best characters in Nintendo’s roster
Constantly surprising and charming to its core, Princess Peach: Showtime! is a great entry point to the medium for new gamers. Read more
 
Rise of the Rōnin is decent but mostly forgettable
Much of the game feels overly familiar, but the choice-driven approach to character interactions feels novel and rewarding. Read more
 
 
 
Extra Reading
 
    The U.S. has increased its internet speed benchmark – Is it time for Canada to follow suit?  
    Amazon’s Big Spring Sale offers big deals on tech  
 
 
 
