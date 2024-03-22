This week’s top tech news: More Bell layoffs and the DOJ sues Apple

This week’s Antenna is jam-packed. Check out the top news, like Bell’s latest layoffs and the U.S. antitrust lawsuit against Apple.
If the news is doing it for you this week, we’ve also got tons of hot game reviews and sick deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. Check it all out below or subscribe to Antenna to get the week’s top news in your inbox every Friday.
*|MC_PREVIEW_TEXT|*
|
|
|
|
|Happy Friday! We've got a packed edition of Antenna for you this week with tons of news, plus some hot game reviews and tech deals to check out as well.
- Bell laid off more people, this time through virtual meetings where employees weren't allowed to speak.
- The U.S. government sued Apple, alleging the company operates an illegal smartphone monopoly and leverages it to "extract more money" from consumers.
🤖 - Ubisoft really wants people to think its AI NPCs aren't terrible (they are).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unifor says Bell laid off another 400 people through virtual group meetings, where they weren't allowed to unmute to ask questions.
Read more
|