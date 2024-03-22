fbpx
Threads beta now lets Canadians share content on fediverse services, including Mastodon

The opt-in service allows users part of fediverse network to see your Threads posts

Nida Zafar
Mar 22, 202411:39 AM EDT 0 comments
Threads in the App Store

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is one step closer to adding Threads to the fediverse.

The company has launched a beta program in a “few countries,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Threads post on Thursday. Canada, Japan, and the U.S. are on the list.

The fediverse is a collection of decentralized social platforms (or servers) that communicate with each other through ActivityPub. While each platform remains independent, users are able to share content across other servers that comply with ActivityPub, such as Mastodon and WordPress.

“Every fediverse server can set its own community standards and content moderation policies, meaning people have the freedom to choose spaces that align with their values,” Meta wrote in a blog post.

There are limitations. At this time, users will not be able to access who liked their Threads posts on fediverse, as well as any replies they received through the network. To see those specifics, users need to log in to each platform directly.

Meta hasn’t kept its desire to make itself available in the fediverse a secret. While it wasn’t available at the time of launch, a popup upon download informed users that its future versions would operate as part of the fediverse.

In order for Canadians to use the feature, they must be 18 or older and have a public Threads profile.

To share in the fediverse, head to the Threads app > open account settings > click “fediverse sharing” > review onscreen prompts > click “turn on sharing.”

Source: Meta

