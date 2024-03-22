Public Mobile now giving out 240GB of bonus data for ‘continued loyalty’

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is offering 240GB to select customers as a concession for discontinuing its long-running rewards program.

According to several MobileSyrup readers, the notification of extra data appeared late this week via text message (so if you’re a Public Mobile subscriber, check your phone). Public Mobile frames the bonus data as “thank you” for subscriber’s “continued loyalty.”

However, it’s important to note that it expires in 150 days. This means that if you received this extra data, you’ll need to use it relatively quickly.

The Telus-owned wireless provider confirmed plans to end its legacy rewards program back in May of last year. Early in March, we reported that Public Mobile customers had filed complaints with the CCTS regarding the budget provider’s loyalty program ending. The Public Mobile forum page announcing the new plan has also received more than 1,500 primarily negative replies.

Public Mobile’s Public Points loyalty program allowed subscribers to earn points for paying their bills, asking questions, referring friends and staying with the provider for a year. These points could then be used to lower your bill or add extras like long-distance to your plan.