Meta Quest 2 is up to 20 percent off, accessories are 55 percent off

Amazon’s “Big Spring Sale” is still in motion and this deal from Meta, previously known as Facebook, on the Meta Quest 2 is something to consider.
The deals saves you up to 55 percent on accessories and upwards of 20 percent on the VR headset.
- Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 128 GB for $279.96 (save 20%)
- Meta Quest 2 Active Pack for $44.96 (save 55%)
- Quest 2 Elite Strap for Enhanced Support and Comfort in VR for $32.99 (save 53%)
Meta’s Quest 2 is an all-in-one immersive VR headset that was released in October 2020. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset and offers a resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. It supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth VR gaming, alongside grayscale passthrough via tracking cameras. It includes two touch controllers with AA batteries, a charging cable and a power adapter.
Source: Amazon Canada
