New on CBC Gem: April 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in April.
Highlights include Masters of Sex, Get Up, Aisha, The Middle Man and more.
Read on for the full list:
April 1st
- Dylan’s Playtime Adventures
April 3rd
- Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2
April 5th
- Aline
- The Borgias: Season 1
April 7th
- Younger: Season 7 + one hour special
April 10th
- Get Up, Aisha
- The Biggest Little Farm
April 12th
- C’mon C’mon
- Jamie’s Comfort Food
April 17th
- Grand Designs U.K: Season 21A
April 19th
- After (Après)
- The Middle Man
- Let’s Go, Bananas!
- Masters of Sex: Season 4
April 26th
A Small Fortune
April 28th
- Race Against the Tide: Season 4 @9am
- Canada’s Ultimate Challenge: Season 2 @9am
Coming in May
- Animal Control: Season 2
- Better Date Than Never
- Boyhood
- Parasite
CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.
Image Credit: CBC Gem