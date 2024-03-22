New on CBC Gem: April 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in April.

Highlights include Masters of Sex, Get Up, Aisha, The Middle Man and more.

Read on for the full list:

April 1st

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures

April 3rd

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2

April 5th

Aline

The Borgias: Season 1

April 7th

Younger: Season 7 + one hour special

April 10th

Get Up, Aisha

The Biggest Little Farm

April 12th

C’mon C’mon

Jamie’s Comfort Food

April 17th

Grand Designs U.K: Season 21A

April 19th

After (Après)

The Middle Man

Let’s Go, Bananas!

Masters of Sex: Season 4

April 26th

A Small Fortune

April 28th

Race Against the Tide: Season 4 @9am

Canada’s Ultimate Challenge: Season 2 @9am

Coming in May

Animal Control: Season 2

Better Date Than Never

Boyhood

Parasite

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Find out what came to CBC Gem in March here.

Image Credit: CBC Gem