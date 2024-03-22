fbpx
New on CBC Gem: April 2024

Highlights include Masters of Sex, Get Up, Aisha, The Middle Man and more.

Dean Daley
Mar 22, 20244:56 PM EDT 1 comment

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in April.

Read on for the full list:

April 1st

  • Dylan’s Playtime Adventures

April 3rd

  • Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2

April 5th

  • Aline
  • The Borgias: Season 1

April 7th

  • Younger: Season 7 + one hour special

April 10th

  • Get Up, Aisha
  • The Biggest Little Farm

April 12th

  • C’mon C’mon
  • Jamie’s Comfort Food

April 17th

  • Grand Designs U.K: Season 21A

April 19th

  • After (Après)
  • The Middle Man
  • Let’s Go, Bananas!
  • Masters of Sex: Season 4

April 26th

A Small Fortune

April 28th

  • Race Against the Tide: Season 4 @9am
  • Canada’s Ultimate Challenge: Season 2 @9am

Coming in May

  • Animal Control: Season 2
  • Better Date Than Never
  • Boyhood
  • Parasite

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOSCBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Find out what came to CBC Gem in March here.

Image Credit: CBC Gem

