Best Buy’s Top Deals offer Apple and Samsung tech on discount

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week of March 22nd to March 28th are live now, with discounts on several Apple and Samsung products.

Check out five notable deals from the promotion below:

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is the company’s 2nd Bluetooth tracker that runs on a cr2032 cell, with a battery life of up to 700 days in power-saving mode and 500 days in normal mode.

It offers impressive features like a compass view that allows you to find your tag, and a lost mode, which allows you to add your email address, phone number and a message to the tag. If and when someone finds the tag, they can scan it with any NFC-enabled device, even iOS, and they’ll be able to see your message and contact information.

Apple Watch Series 9

The 2023-released Apple Watch Series 9, with the ‘Double Tap’ pinch feature, is $70 off at Best Buy. It features the most advanced chip ever in an Apple Watch, the S9 SiP, with a dual-core CPU and a four-core Neural Engine that makes it faster and more efficient than previous iterations of the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has an edge-to-edge display, with always-on capability that can now hit 2,000 nits of brightness, a big step above the 1,000 nits of brightness of the Series 8.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s latest flagship wireless earbuds with top features like active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 and feature an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The Buds 2 Pro come in a small case, which is easy to fit in your pocket, paired with a comfortable fit.

Regularly available for $289.99, the buds are currently listed for $199.99, and can be a decent fit for a Samsung user looking for new earbuds without breaking the bank.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd-gen (USB-C)

Apple released the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro back in 2022, but the version discounted at Best Buy is the refreshed USB-C version, which came out in September 2023.

The AirPods feature Apple’s H2 chip for improved audio quality and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), alongside all of the same features from the original 2nd-gen AirPods.

Regularly available for $329.99, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro (USB-C) is listed for $289.99 at Best Buy. Additionally, Best Buy is currently offering a free Insignia AirPods case worth $29.99 for free with the AirPods.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Tab S9 FE is the Fan Edition device, and a part of the 2023-released Tab S9 series.

The tablet features a big 10.9-inch display, and comes in 128GB and 256GB, both of which are discounted.

It has a USB-C port for charging, a microSD card slot to expand storage and two speakers, one on the top and one at the bottom. The tablet also supports the S Pen stylus, which attaches magnetically to multiple spots on the back and sides of the device. The S Pen is included in the box, and it offers a smooth and responsive writing and drawing experience.

Regularly available for $599.99, the 128GB version of the Tab S9 FE is currently available for $479.99. The 256GB version, which is normally available for $699.99, is currently listed for $579.99.

