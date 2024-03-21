fbpx
The Boy and the Heron will stream on Netflix Canada

Netflix hasn't said when the film will hit its streaming service

Dean Daley
Mar 21, 202411:06 AM EDT 0 comments

Netflix will stream Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron in Canada.

The Boy and the Heron is Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years and is a hand-drawn fantasy adventure.

This Studio Ghibli film premiered last September during the Toronto International Film Festival, where we learned that the Japanese title for the film is How Do You Live?

The title references Genzaburō Yoshino’s 1937 novel that shares the same name.

The film follows a boy named Mahito Maki during the Pacific War after he moves to the countryside following the death of his mother. In the countryside, he discovers an abandoned tower and starts his Isekai (fantastical world) adventure with a grey heron.

Netflix hasn’t announced when the film will hit its streaming service; however, while you wait, you can watch all of Miyazaki’s other movies on Netflix Canada, including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro and more.

Source: Netflix

