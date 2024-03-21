Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is another chip for upper mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm continues to crowd the upper mid-range / lower high-end / middle mid-tier of smartphones with new chips.

Following hot on the heels of the company’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 announcement, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. The 7+ Gen 3 sits just above the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and just below the 8s Gen 3, which itself is just a bit below the company’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

As with most of the company’s Gen 3 products so far, the focus is on AI performance and gaming, among other things. Highlights include that the 7+ Gen 3 boasts a 15 percent boost in CPU performance and 45 percent GPU improvement. It’s also the first 7-series chip from Qualcomm to support Wi-Fi 7 with High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link, which leverages two Wi-Fi radios simultaneously to minimize latency and improve speeds.

On the AI side, Qualcomm says the 7+ Gen 3 supports several AI models and large language models (LLMs), including Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM.

The chipset includes select Snapdragon Elite gaming features, including Game Post Processing Accelerator and Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2, which Qualcomm says enhances game effects and game upscaling for “desktop-level visuals.”

Qualcomm says “key OEMs” like OnePlus, Realme and Sharp will be among the first to adopt the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, with devices set to be announced in the “next few months.”

Images credit: Qualcomm