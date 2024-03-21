New on Disney+ Canada: April 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in April.
Highlights include Wish, Vanderpump Villa, The Fable, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger.
April 1st
- Vanderpump Villa (Three-Episode Premiere)
April 3rd
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes: Season 1
- Life Below Zero: Next Generations: Season 7
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Season 1
- UFO Factory (Fabricantes de Ovnis)
- Wish
April 6th
- The Fable (Premiere Episode)
April 7th
- Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Premiere Episode)
April 10th
- Blood Free (Two-Episode Premiere)
- Drain the Oceans: Season 3 & Season 4
- Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska: Season 6
- Random Rings: Season 3
- Shorts Spectacular: Season 2
April 12th
- The Greatest Hits
April 17th
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes: Season 1
- Queens: All Episodes
- The Secret Score (La Paritura Secreta)
- We Were the Lucky Ones (Three-Episode Premiere)
April 19th
- Chief Detective 1958 (Premiere Episode)
April 20th
- High Hopes (All Episodes)
April 22nd
- Tiger
- Tiger on the Rise
April 24th
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Seasons 2 & 3
April 26th
- Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (All Episodes)
April 30th
FX’s The Veil (Two-Episode Premiere)
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. Disney+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.