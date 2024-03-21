fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: April 2024

Check out Wish and Go! Go! Loser Ranger! in April

Dean Daley
Mar 21, 20243:53 PM EDT 0 comments

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in April.

Highlights include WishVanderpump Villa, The Fable, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger.

April 1st

  • Vanderpump Villa (Three-Episode Premiere)

April 3rd

  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes: Season 1
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generations: Season 7
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Season 1
  • UFO Factory (Fabricantes de Ovnis)
  • Wish

April 6th

  • The Fable (Premiere Episode)

April 7th

  • Go! Go! Loser Ranger! (Premiere Episode)

April 10th

  • Blood Free (Two-Episode Premiere)
  • Drain the Oceans: Season 3 & Season 4
  • Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska: Season 6
  • Random Rings: Season 3
  • Shorts Spectacular: Season 2

April 12th

  • The Greatest Hits

April 17th

  • Alice’s Wonderland Bakery: Season 2
  • PJ Masks: Power Heroes: Season 1
  • Queens: All Episodes
  • The Secret Score (La Paritura Secreta)
  • We Were the Lucky Ones (Three-Episode Premiere)

April 19th

  • Chief Detective 1958 (Premiere Episode)

April 20th

  • High Hopes (All Episodes)

April 22nd

  • Tiger
  • Tiger on the Rise

April 24th

  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Seasons 2 & 3

April 26th

  • Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (All Episodes)

April 30th

FX’s The Veil (Two-Episode Premiere)

Find out what came to Disney+ in March S.

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. Disney+ is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

