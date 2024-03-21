It looks like the PS5 is getting a UI overhaul

It appears the PlayStation 5 is getting a substantial UI overhaul.

PlayStation YouTuber ‘Mystic’ showed off the leaked user interface, showcasing its swappable backgrounds (this is a feature the Xbox has had for years) and a new, more organized ‘Explore’ page that features information like trophies, console storage and controller/headset battery life. This page can’t be rearranged yet, but it’s likely that feature is coming soon.

Mystic says that the update is currently available in beta but only in the United States. This means that if you’re part of Sony’s PS5 beta program and you’re in the U.S, it should be available on your console soon.

It’s likely an official announcement from Sony is coming shortly.

Source: Mystic (YouTube) Via: Insider Gaming