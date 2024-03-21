Freedom Mobile is now offering a $45/month 15GB Roam Beyond plan

Freedom Mobile has added a $45/month “Roam Beyond” plan option to its website.

Roam Beyond plans offer customers data, unlimited talk and text in 81 destinations. Freedom first launched the service in November, offering access to 73 destinations.

The launch was coupled with only one plan option: 60GB of data for $65/month. That plan is still available on Freedom’s website.

The arrival of the $45/month plan, which comes with 15GB of data, adds a second, lower-priced option for those wanting a line with Roam Beyond.

5G speeds are available on Freedom’s network, and 4G speeds are available when used on a partner network. Once the allotted data is used, download speeds will be up to 256kbps on Freedom’s network and up to 128kbps on partner networks.

Both plans include a $5/month digital discount that comes with automatic payments. Without it, the 15GB option will cost $50/month, and the 60GB option will cost $70/month.

The options are available for customers who want to buy a device or bring their own. However, Freedom’s $5/month credit that applies to customers who bring their own devices is not available on either Roam Beyond option.

It’s also important to note that Freedom will charge customers a $30 fee if they switch to another plan within three months.

More information is available on Freedom’s website.