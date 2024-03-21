Epic to launch its own app store on iOS and Android this year

As part of a ripple effect originating from Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple, which forced the tech giant to open up its ecosystem to third-party app stores in the EU, it looks like Epic will finally be able to launch its own App Store — and not just on iOS.

On X (formerly Twitter), Epic Games posted that it will launch its own game store on both iOS and Android. “Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store — with amazing games for everyone,” wrote Epic Games in the tweet.

We’re coming to iOS and Android! Same fair terms, available to all developers, on a true multi-platform store – with amazing games for everyone. pic.twitter.com/TUKlF8PI8A — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 20, 2024

It’s currently uncertain, though it looks like the third-party store on iOS will be limited to the EU region, while the equivalent on Android will likely be available worldwide.

Epic will offer developers the same terms on its third-party mobile store as it does on PC. It will offer a 100 percent revenue share for developers for the first six months, and a 12 percent commission on all sales after that. Further, developers will not be charged a fee to place their titles on the store, and if they wish, they can opt-in to offer their own payment processing system to retain the entirety of their revenue.

According to Epic, the rollout should take place sometime this year. More information should be available as we approach the eventual release of the third-party store.

Image credit: @EpicGames

Source: @EpicGames Via: 9to5Mac