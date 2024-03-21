Best Buy is offering discounts + gift card on Samsung, Google and OnePlus phones

Best Buy Canada is currently running a promotion on unlocked smartphones with solid discounts, and additional gift cards on purchase with some.

The promotion includes discounts on devices from Google, Samsung and Oneplus. Check out some of the deals below:

Google Pixel 7a 128GB — ‘Charcoal’ — Unlocked: $399.99 (save $200)

Google Pixel 8 128GB — ‘Obsidian’ — Unlocked: $749.99 (save $200) + $150 gift card

Google Pixel 8 Pro 256GB — ‘Obsidian’ — Unlocked: $1,179.99 (save $250) + $150 gift card

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB — ‘Phantom Black’ — Unlocked: $789.99 (save $180)

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB — ‘Graphite’ — Unlocked: $739.99 (save $120)

Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB — ‘Onyx Black’ — Unlocked: $899.99 (save $200) + $150 gift card — discount applied in cart

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (Plus) 256GB — ‘Onyx Black’ — Unlocked: $1,149.99 (save $250) + $150 gift card — discount applied in cart

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB — ‘Titanium Black’ — Unlocked: $1,499.99 (save $300) + $150 gift card — discount applied in cart

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB –‘ Lavender’ — Unlocked: $1,079.99 (save $220)

OnePlus Nord N30 5G 128GB — ‘Grey’ — Unlocked: $299.99 (save $60)

OnePlus Open 5G 512GB — ‘Voyager Black’ — Unlocked: $1999.99 (save $300)

It’s worth noting that the deals mentioned above have different end dates. If you’re going to sit on the idea of ordering a phone, make sure you check when the promotion ends.

Find all promotions on smartphones at Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy