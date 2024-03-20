Stardew Valley breaks steam concurrent player record with anticipated ‘1.6 update’

Farming and life simulator Stardew Valley’s ‘1.6 update’ has brought on a surge in popularity, with the game setting a new Steam concurrent player count record earlier this week.

According to SteamDB, the last Stardew Valley record was set in January 2021 with roughly 95,000 concurrent players. However, the latest update has pushed that number to 146,000. While the cozy farming game is extremely popular, a recent 20 percent off sale on the title bringing its cost down to $13.59 from $16.99, likely helped push player numbers considerably on Steam.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is now available on PC pic.twitter.com/HwIE4aYI0Y — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 19, 2024

1.6 update features include another festival, additional crafting recipes, more items, a new farm type and more. You can also put a hat on your cat or dog and drink mayonnaise 🤮. All of the patch notes are available here.

As of February 2023, Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies. With the release of Stardew Valley 1.6 update, Eric Barone (@ConcernedApe), has shifted his attention to his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. That said, a new 1.6.1 patch that’s set to fix several bugs is already in the works.

Patch 1.6.1 imminent, which fixes a few bugs: pic.twitter.com/Oe25h8VxTy — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 20, 2024

It’s unclear when Update 1.6 will make its way to consoles, but given the game’s update history, the launch is likely a month or two away. I recently started playing Stardew Valley again on the Switch, so I’m eager to start drinking mayonnaise like a champ.

Image credit: @pearblossoms_

Source: SteamDB Via: The Verge