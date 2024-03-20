New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

In April 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Parayste: The Grey, The Grimm Variations, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.

Coming Soon

Baby Reindeer (GB) — Netflix Series

April 1st

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman — Netflix Series

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Accountant

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Inheritance

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Magic Mike XXL

The Mask

The Matrix

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

One Piece Film: Red

Redeeming Love

Suicide Squad

Sully

April 2nd

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — Netflix Comedy

April 3rd

Back to Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) — Netflix Documentary

Files of the Unexplained — Netflix Documentary

Rodeio Rock (BR) — Netflix Film

April 4th

80 for Brady

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Crooks (DE) — Netflix Series

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Ripley — Netflix Series

The Tearsmith (IT) — Netflix Film

April 5th

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Netflix Documentary

The Breakfast Club

Parasyte: The Grey (KR) — Netflix Series

Scoop (GB) — Netflix Film

April 8th

Spirit Rangers: Seasons 3 — Netflix Family

April 9th

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — Netflix Comedy

April 10th

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) — Netflix Series

Bridget Jones’s Diary

The Hijacking of Flight (CO) — Netflix Series

Rocketman

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Netflix Series

What Jennifer Did (GB) — Netflix Documentary

April 11th

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) — Netflix Series

Forsaken

Heartbreak High: Season (AU) — Netflix Series

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night (NO) — Netflix Series

April 12th

A Journey (PH) — Netflix Film

Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) — Netflix Film

The Danish Girl

Dazed and Confused

Good Times — Netflix Series

Love, Divided (ES) — Netflix Film

Stolen (SE) — Netflix Film

Strange Way of Life

Where the Crawdads Sing

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — Netflix Famly

April 15th

Dreamgirls

The Godfather

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 16th

The Boy Next Door

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) — Netflix Comedy

This Is 40

April 17th

The Circle: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — Netflix Series

The Grimm Variations (JP) — Netflix Anime

The Mummy

Our Living World (GB) — Netflix Documentary

April 18th

Bros (IL) — Netflix Series

The Upshas: Part 5 — Netflix Series

April 19th

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Netflix FIlm

April 22nd

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 — Netflix Famly

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) — Netflix Comedy

April 23rd

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) — Netflix Series

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series

April 24th

Deliver Me (SE) — Netflix Series

April 25th

City Hunter (JP) — Netflix Film

Dead Boy Detectives — Netflix Series

Scream VI

April 26th

The Asunta Case (ES) — Netflix Series

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix Documentary

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 29th

Honeymoonish (KW) — Netflix Film

April 30th

Fiasco (FR)

Leaving for Last Call