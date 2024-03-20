New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

In April 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Parayste: The Grey, The Grimm Variations, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.
Coming Soon
Baby Reindeer (GB) — Netflix Series
April 1st
- The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman — Netflix Series
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Accountant
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Inheritance
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Magic Mike XXL
- The Mask
- The Matrix
- The Maze Runner
- Maze Runner: Death Cure
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- One Piece Film: Red
- Redeeming Love
- Suicide Squad
- Sully
April 2nd
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — Netflix Comedy
April 3rd
- Back to Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) — Netflix Documentary
- Files of the Unexplained — Netflix Documentary
- Rodeio Rock (BR) — Netflix Film
April 4th
- 80 for Brady
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Crooks (DE) — Netflix Series
- I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Ripley — Netflix Series
- The Tearsmith (IT) — Netflix Film
April 5th
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Netflix Documentary
- The Breakfast Club
- Parasyte: The Grey (KR) — Netflix Series
- Scoop (GB) — Netflix Film
April 8th
- Spirit Rangers: Seasons 3 — Netflix Family
April 9th
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — Netflix Comedy
April 10th
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) — Netflix Series
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- The Hijacking of Flight (CO) — Netflix Series
- Rocketman
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Netflix Series
- What Jennifer Did (GB) — Netflix Documentary
April 11th
- As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) — Netflix Series
- Forsaken
- Heartbreak High: Season (AU) — Netflix Series
- Meekah: Season 2
- Midsummer Night (NO) — Netflix Series
April 12th
- A Journey (PH) — Netflix Film
- Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) — Netflix Film
- The Danish Girl
- Dazed and Confused
- Good Times — Netflix Series
- Love, Divided (ES) — Netflix Film
- Stolen (SE) — Netflix Film
- Strange Way of Life
- Where the Crawdads Sing
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — Netflix Famly
April 15th
- Dreamgirls
- The Godfather
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 16th
- The Boy Next Door
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) — Netflix Comedy
- This Is 40
April 17th
- The Circle: Season 6 — Netflix Series
- Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — Netflix Series
- The Grimm Variations (JP) — Netflix Anime
- The Mummy
- Our Living World (GB) — Netflix Documentary
April 18th
- Bros (IL) — Netflix Series
- The Upshas: Part 5 — Netflix Series
April 19th
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Netflix FIlm
April 22nd
- CoComelon Lane: Season 2 — Netflix Famly
- Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) — Netflix Comedy
April 23rd
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) — Netflix Series
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series
April 24th
- Deliver Me (SE) — Netflix Series
April 25th
- City Hunter (JP) — Netflix Film
- Dead Boy Detectives — Netflix Series
- Scream VI
April 26th
- The Asunta Case (ES) — Netflix Series
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix Documentary
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
April 29th
Honeymoonish (KW) — Netflix Film
April 30th
- Fiasco (FR)
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series
Leaving for Last Call
- Trolls (April 20th)
- Train to Busan (April 22nd)
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (April 30th)
- Oblivion (April 30th)
- Pacific Rim (April 30th)
- Simply Irresistible (April 30th)