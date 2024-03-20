fbpx
Streaming

New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

Rebel Moon is back with Part 2

Dean Daley
Mar 20, 202412:41 PM EDT 3 comments

In April 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Parayste: The Grey, The Grimm Variations, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.

Coming Soon

Baby Reindeer (GB) — Netflix Series 

April 1st

  • The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman — Netflix Series
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Accountant
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Inheritance
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • The Mask
  • The Matrix
  • The Maze Runner
  • Maze Runner: Death Cure
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
  • One Piece Film: Red
  • Redeeming Love
  • Suicide Squad
  • Sully

April 2nd

  • Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — Netflix Comedy 

April 3rd

  • Back to Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Files of the Unexplained — Netflix Documentary 
  • Rodeio Rock (BR) — Netflix Film 

April 4th

  • 80 for Brady
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • Crooks (DE) — Netflix Series
  • I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Ripley — Netflix Series
  • The Tearsmith (IT) — Netflix Film 

April 5th

  • The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Parasyte: The Grey (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Scoop (GB) — Netflix Film 

April 8th

  • Spirit Rangers: Seasons 3 — Netflix Family 

April 9th

  • Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — Netflix Comedy 

April 10th

  • Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) — Netflix Series
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • The Hijacking of Flight (CO) — Netflix Series
  • Rocketman
  • Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Netflix Series
  • What Jennifer Did (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

April 11th

  • As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) — Netflix Series
  • Forsaken
  • Heartbreak High: Season (AU) — Netflix Series
  • Meekah: Season 2
  • Midsummer Night (NO) — Netflix Series

April 12th

  • A Journey (PH) — Netflix Film 
  • Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) — Netflix Film 
  • The Danish Girl
  • Dazed and Confused
  • Good Times — Netflix Series
  • Love, Divided (ES) — Netflix Film 
  • Stolen (SE) — Netflix Film 
  • Strange Way of Life
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — Netflix Famly 

April 15th

  • Dreamgirls
  • The Godfather
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 16th

  • The Boy Next Door
  • Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) — Netflix Comedy 
  • This Is 40

April 17th

  • The Circle: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — Netflix Series
  • The Grimm Variations (JP) — Netflix Anime 
  • The Mummy
  • Our Living World (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

April 18th

  • Bros (IL) — Netflix Series
  • The Upshas: Part 5 — Netflix Series

April 19th

  • Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Netflix FIlm 

April 22nd

  • CoComelon Lane: Season 2 — Netflix Famly 
  • Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) — Netflix Comedy

April 23rd

  • Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) — Netflix Series
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series

April 24th

  • Deliver Me (SE) — Netflix Series
  • Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — Netflix Series

April 25th

  • City Hunter (JP) — Netflix Film 
  • Dead Boy Detectives — Netflix Series
  • Scream VI

April 26th

  • The Asunta Case (ES) — Netflix Series
  • Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix Documentary 
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 29th

Honeymoonish (KW) — Netflix Film 

April 30th

  • Fiasco (FR)
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series

Leaving for Last Call

  • Trolls (April 20th)
  • Train to Busan (April 22nd)
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (April 30th)
  • Oblivion (April 30th)
  • Pacific Rim (April 30th)
  • Simply Irresistible (April 30th)

Related Articles

Resources

Where to stream Quiet on Set Nickelodeon documentary in Canada

News

Paramount+’s ad tier will cost $6.99 in Canada

News

Disney’s Wish to premiere on Disney+ in April

Deals

Crave is 25 percent off a standard three-month plan right now

Comments