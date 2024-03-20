Facebook revives one of its oldest and weirdest features: poking

Facebook is resurrecting the popularity of “pokes.”

In a Threads post on Tuesday, the company said its slightly passive-aggressive feature, with no true definition as to what its purpose even is, has seen a “13x spike” over the last month.

The platform told TechCrunch that more than half of pokes came from users between the ages of 18 and 29. Historically, this is an age group that has associated Facebook as being a network for people, to put it nicely, not part of this age group.

The increase in use is tied to a couple of small changes, the publication notes. Facebook improved its suggestions on who users should poke, made the poking page easy to find, and allowed users to poke friends when searching for them on the platform.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg reposted Facebook’s message on Threads, adding, “nature is healing.”

But the CEO might want to hold off on pulling out the party poppers to see if this trend continues because, as we’ve seen in the past, its popularity hasn’t stood the test of time.

The once-popular feature never left the platform. When its popularity died down, Facebook made the feature harder to find.

So, if you’re looking to flirt with someone or annoy them to no end, poke away.

Via: TechCrunch