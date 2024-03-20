Canadian sarcasm in jeopardy as 🙃 emoji tops list of most confusing

Canada ranks as one of the happiest countries in the world, which could be why Canadians find 🙃 emoji so confusing.

According to Crossword Solver, the upside-down emoji baffles Canadians the most, and on average, they look up the meaning of the emoji 900 times per month.

The upside-down emoji is the exact opposite appearance of the 🙂 emoji. It portrays sarcasm, joking, or silliness, meaning humour may fly over our heads more than we like to admit.

Crossword Solver found the data from compiling over 1,000 of the most common emojis and using the Ahrefs Keyword Explorer tool to determine the volume search of each emoji per month. The most searched emoji in each country was labelled as the ‘most confusing’ because people had to search online for the meaning.

The grinning face 😅 emoji came in second for Canada behind the upside-down emoji, which simultaneously looks like a combo of happy and crying. The grinning face has two meanings behind it. One is a relief experience, like avoiding an awkward situation. The other is indicating a feeling of being nervous during a situation.

In the world, 51 countries saw the pleading face 🥺 emoji as the number one search, including the U.S. A pleading face emoji represents the feeling of begging for forgiveness or apologizing in return for a favour. The emoji bears the look of a dog giving someone puppy eyes.

An interesting detail is that emojis look different on different phones and apps. For example, Apple’s pleading face emoji has different eye details, mouth shape, and size than Samsung’s.

Another factor to consider is how each culture can interrupt an emoji. Professor Rachael E. Jack, in an American Psychological Association study, found that Western cultures have different understandings of what comprises a happy face and an angry face compared to Asian cultures.

Source: Crossword Solver