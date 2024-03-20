Best Buy is running a limited-time Flash Sale⚡ right now

Best Buy Canada is running a ‘Flash Sale’ today on a wide variety of products.

Deals include discounts on robot vacuums, electric bikes, gaming headsets, storage devices and more.

Check out some of the deals below:

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Percussion Massage Device – Slate Grey: $249.97 (save $50)

Oru Kayak Inlet 10 ft. Foldable Kayak with Paddle – White: $1,099.99 (save $140)

Razer Anzu Smart Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses – Round – Large to XL – Black: $69.97 (save $130)

bObsweep Dustin WiFi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop – Night: $349.99 (save $1,050)

Evenflo Pivot Xpand Modular Stroller – Ayrshire Black: $409.99 (save $140)

Arcade1Up Ms. PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary Collection Arcade Machine: $469.99 (save $130)

Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 Water Flosser (WP-861C) – White/Blue: $99.99 (save $30)

Pion Power Flex-AC 32A Level 2 Portable Smart Electric Vehicle Charger – White: $328.99 (save $110)

GO City Foldable 500W Electric City Bike with up to 58km Battery Life – Black: $1,099.99 (save $400)

Urevo Strol lite 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill/Walking Pad: $479.99 (save $320)

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $299.99 (save $100)

WD easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $329.99 (save $70)

Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro Electric Go Kart (25km Max Range / 37km/h Top Speed) – Grey/Black: $1,949.99 (save $350)

Best Buy’s Flash Sale ends at 4am ET/1am PT on Thursday, March 21st. Check out all available deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy