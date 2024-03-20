fbpx
Gaming

Backbone’s latest controller makes gaming on your phone easier

The company has improved various parts, including the D-pad

Martin Oldhues
Mar 20, 20243:23 PM EDT 0 comments

The original Backbone controller allows for a great hands-on experience while playing games on the phone. Now, the newest version looks to make that experience better.

The company’s Backbone One (2nd-Gen) now has better phone stability and several upgrades. For example, the D-pad and face buttons are now more responsive and include improved precision.

Another new feature is magnetic adapters, which click on the controller. This allows people who use a case on their smartphone to keep it on. The previous version’s mechanism worked as a slide, extending outward to fit certain phones without a case, similar to using a tripod to hold a device.

Backbone didn’t specify details on compatible cases but said the newer controller would “support most cases available today.”

There are two versions of the Backbone One 2nd-Gen controller. One comes with a USB-C connector that works with most Android devices running ‘versions 10.0’ and up, as well as the new iPhone 15 (and presumably future USB-C iPhones). The other sports a Lightning connector and works with the iPhones 14 series and older. Both the USB-Cand Lightning versions also come in regular and PlayStation versions.

It’s been a big news year for Backbone, including a partnership with Apple to bring a limited edition Death Stranding controller, which is playable on Apple devices. Call of Duty: Warfare Zone also partnered with the company, where purchasing the Prestige Edition Backbone One controller would give players double XP tokens.

The controller starts at $139.99 CAD and is available at Amazon and Backbone’s official website. A free Backbone Plus trial is included, allowing gamers access to exclusive perks and the Backbone app.

Image Credit: Backbone

Source: Backbone Via: IGN

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Related Articles

Gaming

Scopely spent more on marketing Monopoly Go than it cost to make both Dune movies

Reviews

After 40 hours of Dragon’s Dogma 2, I’ve barely scratched the surface of this fun adventure

Features

The Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons concert was magical, even as a newcomer

Gaming

Steam rolls out new family sharing and parental controls in beta

Comments