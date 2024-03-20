Apple might shrink the next iPad Pro’s bezels

Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro refresh is just around the corner, and until now, it’s been expected to be a relatively low-key update to the pricey high-end tablet.

We’ve encountered rumours regarding an M3 chip upgrade, a horizontally-oriented front-facing camera (the rumoured iPad Air refresh will also reportedly feature this), MagSafe wireless charging, and OLED screen technology making its way to the tablet, but now, it looks like the new iPad Pro might also include reduced bezels.

A leaker that goes by “Instant Digital” on China-based social media platform Weibo says that both the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh will feature smaller 7.12mm and 7.08mm bezels, respectively (via MacRumors).

Based on the size of the current iPad Pro’s bezels, this is roughly a 10-15 percent reduction. While this might not sound substantial on paper, it will likely be more noticeable in person.

Apple is expected to reveal its new iPad Pro at some point in the next few weeks, alongside a new aluminum Magic Keyboard and an updated Apple Pencil.

While I’ve never reported on an “Instant Digital” leak before, MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol claims they have a “mostly-accurate” track record and that they were the source of the frosted glass iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus rumours.

MobileSyrup will have more on the new iPad Pro in the coming weeks.

Source: Instant Digital (Weibo) Via: MacRumors