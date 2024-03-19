Where to stream Quiet on Set Nickelodeon documentary in Canada

A new documentary about Nickelodeon has the whole internet buzzing right now.

The series, titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV, follows a variety of Nickelodeon cast and crew members as they share horror stories about working with Dan Schneider. He’s the creator of popular Nickelodeon shows like Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Those featured in the docuseries allege sexism, racism and other inappropriate behaviour between Schneider and his young cast members. One of the most notable people in the documentary, Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, speaks for the first time about alleged child abuse by vocal coach Brian Peck. In response to the documentary, Schneider apologized in a recent interview.

In Canada, the four-part docuseries is streaming on Discovery+. The service costs $5.99/month with ads for $8.99 for ad-free viewing.

Image credit: Investigation Discovery