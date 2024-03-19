Where to stream the Ghostbusters movies in Canada before Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Cinema’s most iconic ghost catchers are back.

On March 22nd, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will open in theatres worldwide. Following the events of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the new generation of Ghostbusters must team up with veterans to prevent a second Ice Age in New York City.

Notably, this is the first movie in the series to be released following the death of Toronto’s Ivan Reitman, the director of the original Ghostbusters and producer of the new films. Gil Kenan takes over as director from Reitman’s son, Montreal’s Jason Reitman, although he still serves as co-writer this around.

Paul Rudd (Gary), Carrie Coon (Callie), Vancouver’s Finn Wolfhard (Trevor) and Mckenna Grace (Phoebe) return from Afterlife, while the OG Ghostbusters, Bill Murray (Peter), Ottawa’s Dan Aykroyd (Ray), Ernie Hudson (Winston) and Annie Potts (Janine) are back from the old films.

Speaking of older films, you may want to revisit the Ghostbusters series before Frozen Empire. With that in mind, here’s where to stream all of them in Canada:

Image credit: Sony