Samsung’s affordable foldable may cost around $1,000

Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a more affordable foldable handset alongside the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 devices later this year. A new report gives some details about the upcoming smartphone; however, it’s worth taking this with a grain of salt.

The report from Sisa Journal indicates that the affordable device will feature a less powerful chipset, an inferior display and a smaller battery. However, the handset will cost about $800 USD (roughly $1,082 CAD) with all this included. Further, the device will sport a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera — this is what’s available on the Fold 5.

While I’ve always been a fan of the Samsung foldables, especially its Fold series, they are difficult to recommend. Given how expensive the handsets are, it’s hard to tell people to go ahead and buy them. So, if the rumours are true about this more affordable Fold 6 variant, I might finally be able to tell my readers to go ahead and purchase the device.

Source: Android Police