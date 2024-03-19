Paramount+ is going up in price in Canada next month

The price of Paramount+ will increase in Canada in April.

The streamer tucked the news into a press release outlining the Canadian price and launch window for the service’s ad-supported membership. Towards the bottom of the post, Paramount said the cost of its ‘Standard’ membership, which currently sits at $9.99/month or $89.99/year, will rise to $10.99/month or $97.99/year. The price of the most expensive tier, Premium, will remain the same at $13.99/month or $124.99/year.

The Standard membership price change will take effect “starting in April,” although an exact date wasn’t provided. In any case, this will coincide with the launch of ‘Basic with Ads,’ Paramount+’s lower-cost, ad-supported membership. This will be priced at $6.99/month or $61.99/year.

Paramount joins the likes of other streamers that have been raising prices in recent memory. Over the past few years, Netflix has introduced two price hikes in Canada, while Bell jacked up the cost of ad-free Crave in January and Disney+ Premium went up last month. Amazon, meanwhile, didn’t directly raise the price of Prime, which is required to access Prime Video, but it did tack on a $2.99/month fee last month to remove ads from the platform.

Image credit: Paramount

Source: Paramount