Apple’s iPhone 17 will reportedly feature a better scratch resistant display

A new leak states the iPhone 17 will reportedly feature an anti-reflective display that outshines Apple’s “Ceramic Shield.”

The product is said to be more resistant to scratches than the ceramic product, which is available on the iPhone 15 lineup.

The claim comes from Instant Digital, a Chinese Weibo leaker, through reporting from MacRumors. The publication says the iPhone 17’s outer glass will feature a “super-hard anti-reflective layer.”

If true, the claim is a big deal because Apple has long boasted about its use of the Ceramic Shield, which features ceramic crystals in the glass to increase toughness.

The tech giant first introduced the Ceramic Shield-featured display as part of its iPhone 12 lineup, bolstering the presence of the feature with its iPhone 15 lineup. MacRumors notes the new feature will not be ready in time for the iPhone 16.

Corning, the company behind Gorilla Glass, created the product under a partnership with Apple.

As MacRumors points out, the alleged display matches the display details of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which features “Corning Gorilla Armor.”

Samsung has claimed the screen glass is the “toughest Gorilla Glass yet.”

Corning previously tested the glass by replicating scratches seen in real-world use, which “showed no visible scratches.” It also reduces reflections by up to 75 percent, making it easier to use in different environments.

