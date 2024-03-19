Google unveils Fitbit Labs health hub with experimental AI features

Google has released new information regarding Fitbit Labs, which helps users understand their wellness information.

The company showcased Fitbit Labs in a Google Health Stream. Fitbit Labs uses a ‘Personal Health Large Language Model’ created by Fitbit and Google Research. It uses Gemini, Google’s latest large language model (LLM) chatbot, from high-quality health research.

Fitbit Premium users can ask Fitbit Labs a natural language question about their health data in Fitbit. Google said the aim is to help one better understand the data gathered from a person’s sleep, wellness, workouts and more. The goal of the app is to better communicate health and wellness information, almost like a trainer.

Google said the beta launch will be available later this year for select Android users who sign up for the Fitbit Labs program via Fitbit Premium. Users can test and give feedback on the AI.

During the Health Stream, Google also showcased a better way to search for symptoms on a mobile device with visual features, using a neck pain search as an example. According to Google, the visual search feature can include diagrams showcasing the causes of pain from high-quality sources on the web. Other health issues, including migraines and kidney stones, will get better visuals for users searching for medical-related causes and cures in the future.

Google has been expanding its medical and health features recently, including adding a Google Lens feature last year that uses pictures of skin to identify potential illnesses through a web search. In the past, users would have to search for a potential sickness using words alone.

Image credit: Google

Source: Google Health Via: 9t05Google