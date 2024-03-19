Google Canada announces research grants worth $2.7 million to support Canada’s AI ecosystem 

Google.org is providing millions of dollars in funding to three Canadian institutes that focus on artificial intelligence (AI) research.

The funding comes at a “pivotal moment” for Canada, which Google calls a long-time leader in AI.”[Canada] has the unique opportunity to harness the technology to address some of society’s most pressing challenges,” the company said in a press release.

The grants, totalling $2.7 million, will go to the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research (CIFAR), Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii) and the International Center of Expertise in Montreal on AI (CEIMIA).

Google’s grant to CIFAR supports its Accelerated Decarbonization program, which researches the carbon cycle and examines new methods to solving problems related to the climate.

The organization’s grant to Amii supports its Autonomous Drinking Water project. It focuses on deploying water treatment systems to underserved regions across the country.

Google’s grant to CEIMIA funds research exploring ways for governments around the world to improve collaboration on their AI policy approaches.

“With a bold and responsible approach, AI has the potential to be helpful for everyone,” Sabrina Geremia, the country manager for Google Canada, wrote in a blog post. “We believe AI is a transformational technology that can bring meaningful and positive change to people and societies across the world.”

Image credit: Google Canada

Source: Google Canada