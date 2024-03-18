YouTube outlines new rules requiring creators to disclose content made with generative AI

YouTube is now requiring creators to notify users when they publish realistic content made with synthetic media, including generative AI.

In a blog post, the company notes the change focuses on content that viewers could mistake for a real person, place, or event.

Viewers will see the disclosure appear as labels. A majority of the videos that meet the criteria will have a label in the descriptions. However, videos of “sensitive topics,” including elections and news, will also include a “more prominent label on the video itself.”

One of the instances where creators must use labels is when altering any footage of real events or places. Another instance includes videos using the likeness of a real person, such as replacing the face of one person in a video with another. Creators will also have to add a label when producing a realistic scene of fictional events, such as a tornado coming towards a real town.

Creators don’t have to add labels on content that’s clearly animated, has special effects, or uses generative AI in tasks like creating scripts or automatic captions.

Viewers will start to see the labels in the coming weeks. YouTube will first roll out the feature on their mobile app, followed by desktop and TV.

The blog post notes YouTube will consider enforcement measures for creators who consistently skirt the labelling rules. The company also notes it will add labels itself in instances where the creator hasn’t, especially for content with the potential to mislead or confuse viewers.

Source: YouTube