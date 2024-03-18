YouTube Music is rolling out a new way to identify songs with humming

Searching for a song typically requires a name or artist, but a new YouTube Music feature will let users look up songs by humming.

Android Police and 9to5Google both spotted the feature, which is expanding to Android and iOS devices, though it’s not widely available yet. Some users, like Redditor Izmir_Stinger, came across the feature on iOS (see screenshot below) but it hasn’t shown up for everyone. For example, the feature wasn’t available on any Android or iOS devices tested by MobileSyrup.

YouTube Music’s humming feature looks and works similarly to song search capabilities offered in other Google products, like search, Assistant, and the now-defunct Play Music. It allows users to hum for 10 seconds to find songs that aren’t recognizable by words. Google identifies the humming with built-in learning models that turn the audio into a number-based sequence.

YouTube already rolled out the humming feature on its video app in 2023 exclusively on Android devices. It is still unclear when all Apple products may have the humming feature for YouTube, although some iOS users have reported seeing the search icon in the search bar. A more extensive rollout for said feature could come in the next few weeks.

Music recognition technology first appeared on the Pixel 2 in 2017 via the ‘Now Playing’ feature, which “uses deep neural networks to bring low-power recognition of music,” according to a Google Blog post.

Image credit: Izmir_Stinger

Source: Izmir_Stinger Via: 9to5Google