Looking at the science behind neurofeedback [The Tech Effect Ep. 14]

This week on The Tech Effect, we take a look at the wild world of brain training.

From crosswords to modern headbands that can read your brain waves, there’s a lot that goes into keeping your brain sharp. We take a look at how tech is being used to give people more data on their brains than ever before.

This can go a long way towards living a healthy lifestyle, but is it all it’s cracked up to be?

You can find more episodes of The Tech Effect on our YouTube channel.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.