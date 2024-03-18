Rogers is offering an unadvertised $39/month 60GB Canada-wide plan

Rogers is offering a $39/month 60GB plan, but you have to jump through a couple of hoops to get it.

According to a post on RedFlagDeals from user ‘Deals4lyf,’ this plan is available in all of Canada’s provinces (except Québec), requires customers to bring their own device, and isn’t available with financing.

The plan, however, isn’t available in stores or advertised online. The only way to get it is by calling a customer service representative or going through live chat. For some, that’s more than enough to say no to this plan.

If you’re not part of that group, this is what else you need to know. The $39/month price point includes a $5/ credit when using autopay. Without this, the price is $44/month.

The plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting. The 60GB of data is available at speeds up to 250Mbps. It doesn’t appear to be a plan with unlimited data. Once the 60GB is exhausted, the speeds for basic messaging and location services will reduce.

Use the SOC code LTPM4225U code when contacting an agent to avoid small talk.

Some users have reportedly gotten the company to waive the activation fee and get free SIM cards. Others have stated the price is available for life, which means no increases. Your mileage on all of this may vary, especially on the last point. Since Rogers isn’t tying customers to contracted devices, it can likely increase the cost of this plan whenever it wants. Again, your mileage may vary.

If Rogers isn’t your thing, Public Mobile has a $34/month 50GB plan that comes with unlimited data (speeds are reduced after using the 50GB). Freedom Mobile is also still offering its $34/month 50GB Canada-U.S. plan.

Source: RedFlagDeals (Deals4lyf)