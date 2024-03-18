Microsoft holding May 20 Surface event ahead of Build 2024

Microsoft plans to hold an AI event on Monday, May 20th, ahead of its Build 2024 conference.

The news came via invitations sent to the media (via The Verge). Microsoft doesn’t plan to livestream the event, and it will only be open to journalists attending in person. Moreover, the event will focus on upcoming Surface hardware along with AI-focused changes coming to Windows.

The Verge reports that the May event will include the consumer version of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. This comes as the company is reportedly set to unveil the business-oriented versions of its new Surface hardware at a March 21st event.

Rumour has it that Microsoft’s new Surface devices will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processors with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) to power AI workloads. The company is also reportedly working on an ‘AI Explorer‘ feature that will create a timeline of documents, programs and tasks on a PC that users can search with AI.

Along with Surface, Microsoft plans to talk about other AI initiatives, like Copilot. Then, starting on May 21st, Microsoft Build kicks off. The company plans to share updates on AI, Copilots and more during Build.

