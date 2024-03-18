fbpx
Google kills ‘Fitbit by Google’ branding in favour of ‘Google Fitbit’

Google first debuted the 'Fitbit by Google' branding in 2022

Martin Oldhues
Mar 18, 20243:10 PM EDT 0 comments

Fitbit’s website now shows fitness products under the “Google Fitbit” brand, which has changed from “Fitbit by Google.” Google first launched the branding of “Fitbit by Google” in 2022 with the debut of Sense 2 and Versa 4.

Image Credit: 9to5Google

Additionally, as spotted by 9to5Google, the Fitbit website removed the dot logo from the Fitbit brand but kept it in the favicon. However, Google could change the logo to the simple four-coloured letter “G” used in the Nest and Pixel branding.

Google Fitbit

Image Credit: Google Fitbit

The new Google Fitbit branding now uses Google Sans for the font, most apparent in the “t.”

The branding change comes after Google added new Fitbit accessories to the Google Store on March 11th. The search giant also changed the ‘Watches’ category to ‘Watches & Trackers.’

Google recently made an internal shuffle as it reorganized its hardware division to work more efficiently. Since then, one team has overseen products like the Nest, Pixel, and more. During the internal process, the co-founders of Fitbit, James Park and Eric Friedman, left the team.

Google acquired Fitbit in 2021, as the wellness company reached nearly 30 million consumers. At the time of the purchase, Google said it would work closely to create devices and services that enhance wellness and happiness.

Image Credit: Google Fitbit

Source: Google Fitbit Via: 9to5Google

