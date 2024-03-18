fbpx
Gaming

GOG games will soon become playable on Amazon Luna

This means you'll be able to stream games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 through Amazon's gaming platform

Bradly Shankar
Mar 18, 20241:39 PM EDT 0 comments
Amazon Luna

CD Projekt has partnered with Amazon to bring its GOG games to the latter’s Luna platform.

This means that any title that you own from the GOG digital PC game distribution service will soon be available to stream on Luna at no additional cost. The only requirement is that the game is already available on both GOG and Luna, such as CD Projekt’s own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

GOG Galaxy features like cross-saves and achievements will also carry over to Luna. You’ll also be able to buy GOG games through Luna and have them playable back on GOG, with all GOG titles remaining DRM-free.

A release date for GOG’s support wasn’t confirmed, but CD Projekt says fans should stay tuned to Luna’s website for more. GOG says game makers interested in bringing their games to Luna can register here.

Source: GOG

Related Articles

Gaming

Sony pauses PS VR2 production due to backlog of unsold units: report

Gaming

Sony’s rumoured PS5 Pro could be three times faster, release fall 2024

Gaming

Sonic and Angry Birds crossover hits five mobile games for a week

Deals

Get up to 75 percent off over 1,000 games right now on the PlayStation Store

Comments