GOG games will soon become playable on Amazon Luna

CD Projekt has partnered with Amazon to bring its GOG games to the latter’s Luna platform.

This means that any title that you own from the GOG digital PC game distribution service will soon be available to stream on Luna at no additional cost. The only requirement is that the game is already available on both GOG and Luna, such as CD Projekt’s own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

GOG Galaxy features like cross-saves and achievements will also carry over to Luna. You’ll also be able to buy GOG games through Luna and have them playable back on GOG, with all GOG titles remaining DRM-free.

A release date for GOG’s support wasn’t confirmed, but CD Projekt says fans should stay tuned to Luna’s website for more. GOG says game makers interested in bringing their games to Luna can register here.

Source: GOG