Caviar’s $54,000 18-karat gold custom Vision Pro is a tech influencer’s dream

In case you didn’t already think Apple’s Vision Pro was too expensive, Caviar, a company best known for creating gaudy custom builds of various tech products, is back at it again.

The custom headset features 18-karat gold plating, the device’s band is made of ‘Connolly Leather,’ and it includes a visor the company says is inspired by “Tom Ford flip-up glasses and Gucci ski masks.” This allows its wealthy “1 percenter” owners to hide the headset’s EyeSight feature that shows a digital rendering of your eyes on the headset’s outward-facing display.

“Judging by the public’s reaction, not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen. With Caviar’s version, you can preserve your privacy if you wish,” writes the company on its website.

Only 24 Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition by Cavier units will be made, and the estimated release date is early 2025. The final price of the headset hasn’t been officially confirmed, but several publications suggest it will cost in the $40,000 USD (roughly $54,000 CAD) range.

Can you imagine see your favourite tech influencer creating content specifically about this overpriced take on an arguably already overpriced VR/AR headset? Think of the YouTube “surprised guy thumbnails? “It cost HOW MUCH!” The content possibilities are endless.

For those interested, Caviar also sells a $9,410 USD (about $12,738 CAD) custom 24K gold plated iPhone 15 Pro Max with a gun on it. Hell ya.

Apple’s Vision Pro is expected to release in Canada in the next few months.

Source: Caviar Via: Road To VR