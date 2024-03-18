Apple’s upcoming iPad Air could feature landscape front-facing camera

The leaker with the internet’s best name is back at it again.

According to ‘ShrimpApplePro,’ Apple’s upcoming next-gen iPad Air will feature a landscape-oriented front camera. If this leak is accurate, that means the tablet’s front camera is located within the bezel to the right of the display when you’re holding it upright in vertical orientation.

This results in the camera being at the top of the iPad when in landscape orientation and on the side when held vertically.

The upcoming iPad Air 6 doesn't seem to have a significant redesign, except for the addition of a new landscape selfie camera. According to my source, only one size has been seen, which is 10.9 inches. So there likely won't be a bigger size available. pic.twitter.com/xkjo4waNpO — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 18, 2024

The current iPad Air features the front camera at the top of the display when in vertical orientation, making the camera off-centre when in landscape (which isn’t ideal for video calls).

Depending on what orientation you use your iPad Air in most frequently, this subtle design shift could be a good thing, especially if you frequently take video calls on the tablet.

This year, Apple is expected to release a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air alongside another 10.9-inch refresh. Other updates include an M2 chip instead of the more powerful M3 (that’s being saved for the iPad Pro (2024), which will also likely be revealed alongside the new iPad Air). Beyond those changes, the iPad Air (2024) is expected to look nearly identical to the iPad Pro (2022).

It’s worth noting that ShrimpApplePro has a mixed track record regarding leaks. The leaker is either extremely accurate or entirely off base. We likely won’t need to wait for long to know for sure, as Apple is expected to reveal its new iPad Pro and iPad Air in the coming weeks.

Source @VNchocotaco Via: MacRumors