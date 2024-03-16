Telecom news roundup: Rogers, Bell and Telus play their hands at a $34/50GB plan offering [Mar.9-15]

All of Canada’s national carriers and their flanker brands have tried to match Freedom Mobile’s $34/month 50GB plan one way or another.

Rogers, Bell, and Telus are the latest (and last) to roll out something similar. But their offers leave something to be desired for.

More information, along with an outline of other telecom news from the past week, is detailed below:

Business

SaskTel has expanded its 5G network to 30 additional cell sites.

Freedom drops the cost of its Canada-U.S.-Mexico plan by $5 for customers buying a phone.

Koodo is reportedly offering customers who switched service providers a “win back” plan at $29/month.

Public Mobile is shutting down its legacy points program, and many customers aren’t happy.

Bell deploys aerial alarms on its network to fight copper theft.

The FCC has increased its broadband speed benchmark, surpassing the lead Canada once held.

Government

The federal and Ontario governments have invested $11.4 million to bring high-speed internet access to thousands of households in Six Nations of the Grand River.

Deals

Rogers and Fido are offering customers varying amounts of bonus data.

Rogers is offering additional savings for customers bundling mobile and home services.

Bell, Rogers and Telus jump on the $34/50GB bandwagon.