This week’s top tech news: Rivian R3 hype and carrier deals for select Canadians

There's also a secret national security review of TikTok 👀

Jonathan Lamont
Mar 15, 20242:16 PM EDT 0 comments

We’ve put another busy week behind us with a ton of tech news. Some of the top happenings this week include tons of hype about Rivian’s new EV, tons of special carrier deals targeting specific Canadians, and secret security reviews of TikTok.

 

Meanwhile, we’ve got a deep dive into the features Netflix stripped away in its relentless pursuit of cold, hard cash. Check it all out below or subscribe to Antenna to get the top news in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
Happy Friday! We've got a hot new edition of Antenna for you this week with all the Canadian tech news you need to know. Here are the highlights:

- Rivian's R3 EV takes the world by storm.

🪙 - Telus-owned Public Mobile faces a wave of complaints over plans to shut down legacy rewards.

- Several carriers are offering hot deals that are limited to certain customers.

- The feds secretly ordered a national security review of TikTok.
 
 
Everything Netflix has taken from us
Over the years, Netflix has killed off many features in the pursuit of cold, hard cash. Here are some of the ones we miss the most.

Read more
 
 
Customers are filing complaints over Public Mobile’s move to shut down legacy points program
Public plans to start shifting customers to the new rewards program in May. Read more
 
Rivian’s R3 is the coolest-looking EV since Hyundai’s Ioniq 5
The throwback design looks like a modern Lada Niva. Read more
 
 
 
Carriers offering special deals
 
 
   
Rogers, Fido, customers should check their accounts for bonus data offers
Some Fido customers have received 50GB of monthly bonus data. Read more
 
 
 
   
Koodo offers former customers a $29/50GB plan in an attempt to win them back
Users have also reported receiving a $50 bill credit and unlimited international calling to dozens of countries. Read more
 
 
 
   
Bell and Rogers jump on the $34/50GB bandwagon, but only in Québec
The plans attempt to match Freedom Mobile's $34/50GB offer, which has Canada-U.S. access. Read more
 
 
 
 
How to make Android Nintendo DS emulator ‘Drastic’ look awesome
This is what I wish all emulators looked like.
 
 
 
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 could look nearly identical to the Apple Watch
Rumour has it Samsung wants to ditch the round screen and go square, like Apple's popular smartwatch.
Tesla’s Cybertruck Basecamp accessory is $3,000 of junk for your trunk
The accessory looks nothing like what was promised.
Liberal government ordered national security review of TikTok
The review, ordered on September 6th, is still ongoing, according to the office of Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
 
 
 
 
