Steam’s Spring Sale is on now with discounts up to 80 percent off

Steam is currently offering a ‘Spring Sale,’ with several top titles, including Baldur’s Gate, Sea of Stars, Palworld, Starfield, and more on sale.

The sale is live now and ends on Thursday, March 21st.

Check out some of the deals below:

Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass: $41.24 (regularly $124.99)

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Diablo IV: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)

Street Fighter 6: $52.79 (regularly $79.99)

PAYDAY 3: $35.68 (regularly $54.90)

Hogwarts Legacy: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Starfield: $60.29 (regularly $89.99)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: $74.79 (regularly $93.49)

ARK: Survival Ascended: $48 (regularly $60)

Resident Evil 4: $39.74 (regularly $52.99)

Mortal Kombat 1: $53.99 (regularly $89.99)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: $40.49 (regularly $89.99)

Palworld: $35.09 (regularly $38.99)

EA SPORTS FC 24: $17.99 (regularly $89.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III: $58.49 (regularly $89.99)

Sea of Stars: $35.09 (regularly $44.99)

Baldur’s Gate 3: $71.99 (regularly $79.99)

Find all of Steam’s Spring Sale deals here.

Image credit: Steam