Spotify says Apple is delaying an app update in the EU following fine

Music streamer Spotify claims Apple is holding up an update to its app in the EU that would add links to Spotify’s website and include pricing information for the various subscription options without using Apple’s payment system.

Spotify submitted the update on March 5th after the EU hit Apple with a massive fine over the streamer’s complaints about App Store policies. Now, the streamer is taking the delay to the European Commission.

In a letter to the commission seen by The Verge, Spotify says that Apple has “neither acknowledged nor responded to Spotify’s submission” and raised concerns that the delay is intentional and “aimed at delaying or avoiding compliance altogether.”

A Spotify spokesperson echoed the sentiment in a statement to The Verge, and also said that the delay “directly conflicts with [Apple’s] claim that they turn around reviews on app submissions within 24 hours, and it also flies in the face of the timeline for adoption the Commission laid out.”

Apple’s March 4th response to the EU fine, the company said it would appeal and also published a list of ways it “creates value for Spotify, at no cost to their company.” One of the items on that list was that Apple’s App Review team “usually” reviews and approves new versions of the Spotify app with “same-day turnaround” and “frequently expedites reviews at Spotify’s request.”

It’s worth noting that this particular issue between Spotify and Apple isn’t related to the EU’s new Digital Markets Act (DMA). Instead, this is part of a long-running investigation over anti-steering complaints raised by Spotify.

Source: The Verge