Sony’s rumoured PS5 Pro could be three times faster, release fall 2024

There might be some truth to the recent rumours surrounding a mid-generation upgrade to the PlayStation 5 called the PlayStation 5 Pro.

YouTuber ‘Moore’s Law is Dead’ claims to have seen a technical overview document leaked from Sony’s developer portal regarding the more powerful PS5. Adding fuel to the rumour fire, Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson corroborated this leak and says that his sources indicate the PS5 Pro will be released during the fall of 2024.

While Moore’s Law is Dead isn’t always a reliable source of video game leaks, the fact Henderson independently backed up these claims indicates there could be some level of truth to the rumours.

Regarding specs, the leaked technical documents reportedly state that the PS5 Pro offers 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating-point calculations, amounting to 33.5 teraflops of single-point calculations. This means the beefier console features 45 percent more powerful rendering performance and 3x the ray tracing performance compared to the PS5 (via The Verge). In comparison, the PS5 features 10.28 teraflops of power.

Other leaked technical specs include a feature called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which could be a resolution upscaling technique similar to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR designed specifically for the PS5 Pro. It’s believed Sony’s first-party studios have had PS5 Pro development kits since September.

So what does all this technical jargon mean? The PS5 Pro is set to be very, very powerful if it does indeed exist.

But do we really need a mid-generation console update, especially when games have only recently really started to take advantage of the power current-gen systems offer and are no longer cross-generational? Sure, the PS5 Pro could support 8K resolution, but given many people haven’t even upgraded to 4K televisions yet, this seems wildly unnecessary and will likely push already skyrocketing video game development costs up even further.

Sony’s PS4 Pro, the gaming giant’s last mid-generation console update, released roughly three years after the PS4. It’s unclear if Microsoft also has plans to release a mid-generation update to the Xbox Series X, but an FTC leak last year indicated one may be in the works.

Source: Moore’s Law (YouTube), Insider Gaming Via: The Verge