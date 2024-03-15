fbpx
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series may launch in three variants

This year, we're getting both 'Pro' and 'Classic' variants alongside a new one

Dean Daley
Mar 15, 20245:25 PM EDT 0 comments

In recent years, Samsung released two models of its Galaxy Watch series, typically the ‘Classic’ or ‘Pro’ models and a ‘regular’ version. However, a new tweet from a Korean tipster claims that the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 could launch in three models.

The tipster indicates that there will be a ‘Classic’ and ‘Pro’ variant and a “new one.” Considering the ‘Pro’ and ‘Classic’ variants are both launching this year, the regular version is likely the ‘new one.’ It’ll probably be missing some of the features and size variants of the ‘Pro’ model and lack the rotating bezel of the ‘Classic’ model.

Another Galaxy Watch 7 leak indicates that the smartwatch will sport an Exynos W940 chip, which should be about 40 percent more powerful and 50 percent more power efficient than its predecessor, according to SamMobile.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Galaxy Watch 7 series will go with a square design, ditching the circular design the company has used since the beginning of the Galaxy Watch series.

Source: Android Police

