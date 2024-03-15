Beeper’s new Android app is here, but without blue bubbles

Beeper is back, baby!

Well… sort of. Beeper’s back in open beta with a brand new app, but blue bubbles will be noticeably absent.

Most people likely recognize the Beeper name from the Beeper Mini days, when the app launched in late 2023 and enabled Android users to easily chat with iPhone users via Apple’s iMessage with just their phone number. Apple, naturally, couldn’t let that stand and moved swiftly to kneecap Beeper and continued to battle every effort to bring blue bubbles back online. The saga culminated with Beeper giving up on iMessage for Android, though the saga briefly spurred calls for investigating Apple in the U.S.

This new Beeper app isn’t Beeper Mini or Beeper Cloud or anything like that. It’s just Beeper, rebuilt from scratch to offer fast and fluid messaging on Android. Beeper’s main goal is to offer unified messaging across multiple platforms, including RCS, Telegram, Signal and more. All of your messages in one place — sounds pretty handy.

In a blog post about the new app, Beeper highlighted that it’s super fast, offers on-device local message caching, full message search and a beautiful new design. Of course, it’s also a beta release, so there are plenty of issues and plans for new features and improvements. Beeper has a full list of known issues and upcoming features listed in the blog post if you’re curious.

While not mentioned in the blog post, Android Police says the new Beeper app will eventually get the iMessage bridge that’s currently in Beeper Mini. However, that bridge is a ghost of what it once was, and its continued operation is mostly dependent on whether or not Apple finds a way to kill it. If that does happen, Beeper has said it has no plans to continue fighting Apple over it.

Finally, if you want to try out the new Beeper app, you’ll need a Beeper account. But to get an account, you’ll need an invite or to get on the Beeper waitlist. However, once you’re in, you can start enjoying Beeper’s unified messaging inbox on your smartphone.

You can find Beeper on the Play Store here.

Header image credit: Beeper

Source: Beeper Via: Android Police